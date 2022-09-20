First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 235,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,683. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

