First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 238 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.52. 235,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

