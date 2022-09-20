First National Bank of South Miami Sells 877 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.
WMT stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $360.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
