First National Bank of South Miami Takes $571,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

