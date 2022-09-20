First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 129,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,210. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
