First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 129,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,210. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.