First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 75,304 shares.The stock last traded at $77.20 and had previously closed at $77.78.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

