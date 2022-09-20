Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. 69,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,013. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.