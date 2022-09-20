Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.26. Ford Motor shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,313,356 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 133,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,847,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.