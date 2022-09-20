Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 10.6 %

F stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,578,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.