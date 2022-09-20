Fortress Lending (FTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fortress Lending Coin Profile

Fortress Lending’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

