Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FVI shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$926.84 million and a PE ratio of 24.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

