Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. 41,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. FOX has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

