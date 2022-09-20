Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Trading Down 1.1%

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.71. 80,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 316,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184,042 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

