Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $222,467.43 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,656,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,282,623.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,149. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

