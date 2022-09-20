Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FRGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 127,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,574. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

