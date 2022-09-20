Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.95

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

