Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 443996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Read More
