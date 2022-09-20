Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontier Investment stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Frontier Investment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

