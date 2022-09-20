Frontline (FRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/19/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2022 – Frontline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2022 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2022 – Frontline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Frontline Stock Down 2.0 %

FRO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Frontline by 65.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 960,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

