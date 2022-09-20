FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 332,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
FSD Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.
