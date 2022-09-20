FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 332,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

FSD Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

About FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

