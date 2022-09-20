FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0073

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $80.34 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

