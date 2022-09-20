Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 195,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,034. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

