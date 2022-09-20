Fusion Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 322,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

