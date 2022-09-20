Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $7,317,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 49,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $5,267,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.38. 4,329,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.55 and its 200-day moving average is $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

