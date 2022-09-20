Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 2,295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,351.2 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

