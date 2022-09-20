Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 2,295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,351.2 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
