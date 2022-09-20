GameCredits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,493.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $4,493.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8% against the US dollar.
About GameCredits
GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
