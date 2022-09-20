Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 12,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

