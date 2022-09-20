Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Financial Comparison

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 5 1 2.67 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.31 $534.09 million $2.22 22.12 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.12 $29.11 million $4.03 5.53

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20% BRT Apartments 167.66% 33.91% 15.20%

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Gaming and Leisure Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

