Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,122 ($13.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.47. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,944 ($23.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

