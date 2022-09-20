Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE GTES traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,650. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $13,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691,957 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

