Gather Price Tops $0.0071 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Gather coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $85,535.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.98 or 0.99989196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010711 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00065448 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.