GazeTV (GAZE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $147,049.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GazeTV

GazeTV was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.