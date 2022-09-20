Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

