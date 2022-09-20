Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

GILT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 111,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,771. The company has a market cap of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.58 and a beta of 0.42. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

