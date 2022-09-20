Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 324,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,019. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

