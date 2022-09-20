Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -189.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of LAND opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

