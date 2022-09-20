Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 384000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Glen Eagle Resources Trading Down 28.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
About Glen Eagle Resources
Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.
