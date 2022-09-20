Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.82. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 103 shares.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

