Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.82. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 103 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
