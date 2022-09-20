GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 910,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. 1,011,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,662,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

