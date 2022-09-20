goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 888.0 days.

goeasy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of goeasy stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.86.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

