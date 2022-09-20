Golden Green Inc. Acquires 1,361 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $421,557 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $913.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

