Golden Green Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,480 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund accounts for approximately 3.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFC stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

