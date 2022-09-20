Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Shares Down 20%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Golden Growers Cooperative Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

About Golden Growers Cooperative

(Get Rating)

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.