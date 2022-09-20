Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

