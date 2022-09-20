GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GrafTech International traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 14842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in GrafTech International by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

