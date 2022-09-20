Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 441,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,293. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $449.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

