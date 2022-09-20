Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 272,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

GSBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 14,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,473.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $373,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $262,878.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,473.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,433. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

