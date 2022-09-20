Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Shares Down 6%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNCGY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.