Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 119,472 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,196,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

