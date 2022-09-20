Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on GH shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

